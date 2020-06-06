Chicopee among local communities with protests planned over the weekend

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department is preparing for a march that will end here Saturday.

This is just one city that will have some sort of event to support the Black Lives Matter movement and protest against racism. This is a community that’s been in pain. That has been for a long time and that needs to be taken care of before we can focus on anything else.

A march will be taking place in Chicopee on Saturday in memory of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and others who lost their lives at the hands of police.

It’s now been weeks since the death of George Floyd -but protests continue. The organizer of the Chicopee Black Lives Matter March, Melaica Delgato, said events will continue to happen until there is change.

“People of color in the city of Chicopee and in the United States are not going anywhere,” said Delgato. “And we need to be respected and as equal as the caucasian and white citizens are in this country. The protest will start at Szot Park at 3 p.m. and continue down to the police station.”

Businesses across western Massachusetts have been preparing for the weekend of protests by boarding up windows and doors as a precaution and many police stations have set up a barrier of fences. However, almost all of the protests in western Massachusetts have been peaceful.

On Saturday, protests will take place in Chicopee, Springfield, Northampton, and Greenfield and on Sunday in East Longmeadow, Monson, and Amherst.

The organizers of all of these protests want the protests to remain peaceful and are stressing that people practice social distancing and wear masks.

