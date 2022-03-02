CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee and Mass DOT held a virtual hearing about a new project proposed by the Intersection Improvement Project.

The proposed project would construct a roundabout at the intersection of Montgomery Street, Grandy Road, and McKinstry Avenue in Chicopee. It would also reconfigure the intersection of the Mass Pike ramps and replace signals at the intersection. The meeting was open to the public for the community to voice their comments or concerns about the potential project. 22News spoke to Matthew who works in Chicopee, about this new project.

Matthew Curon said, “I mean if you just look at this intersection right here it’s bad enough. It doesn’t make any sense to me. I mean so many accidents already going on right now and that fast paced people not merging right if they can’t merge here how are they going to merge in the roadway.”

Some of the other concerns for this project includes delays during peak hours with increased traffic, and more car accidents.