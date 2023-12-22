CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Four Shining Star awards were given to individuals and agencies in Chicopee for their services to the community.

The following will be recognized by the Chicopee Chamber of Commerce during their annual gala on March 1, 2024, at the Castle of Knights on Memorial Drive.

Citizen of the Year : Ashley Kohl

: Business of the Year : Mercedes-Benz

: Nonprofit Organization of the Year : Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts

: Volunteer of the Year: Daryl Grabowski

Ashley Kohl, who is a former host of 22News’ Mass Appeal lifestyle show, is the Creative Director and owner of Ohana School of Performing Arts located on Sheridan Street in Chicopee.

Mercedes-Benz of Springfield located at 295 Burnett Road in Chicopee opened its dealership in 2017. Michelle and Peter Wirth who own and operate the dealership are involved in growing its workforce and customer base to the number of organizations it supports.

The non-profit organization, Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts, has helped students with economic education and financial literacy programs at Chicopee High School, Chicopee Comprehensive High School, Bellamy Middle School, and Westover Job Corps.

Chicopee Chamber Board of Directors Daryl Grabowski has served a maximum of three three-year terms since 2014. He is being recognized for being an active part of the Chamber’s Annual Golf Tournament Committee, making it one of the Chamber’s most successful events every year.

Ticket sales begin Thursday for $65/person to attend the Shining Stars gala, to purchase, or for more information visit chicopeechamber.org.