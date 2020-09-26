Chicopee’s art community unveils city’s newest mural

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – had a lot to be proud of Saturday, admiring the city’s newest mural and other freshly painted works of art.

The Chicopee Cultural Council presented the new piece of artwork Saturday on the side of the Fruit Fare Supermarket on Front Street.

Many people gathered to see the unveiling, including featured artist Laura Champagne, who spoke with 22News.

“Art is something that we just need more of,” Champagne said. “Art speaks to different people differently, so I think it’s really important for people to get their expression out there.

It’s not just downtown Chicopee where artists are expressing themselves.

Artist-in-residence Johnny Miranda painted a recent mural in the Aldenville neighborhood. A mural honoring a neighbor known for giving each passing motorist a hearty welcome.