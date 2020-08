CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Chicopee is asking families to remove grave decorations from the Fairview Cemetery.

The city is still in the process of storm clean up. The Cemetery Commission and Parks Department said it will be finishing storm clean up this coming Monday, August 17.

The city is asking families to remove decorations by Sunday, August 16.

Remaining decorations that haven’t been removed by that time will be discarded.