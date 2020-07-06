Chicopee Assessors to collect data on more than 3,400 properties

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents of Chicopee Falls and portions of Chicopee Center should expect a visit from city employees over the coming weeks, as they conduct data collection work required by the state department of revenue.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Assessors’ Office, data collectors with city IDs will be going door-to-door starting Monday, and continuing into September. The employees will be inquiring about interior data, taking measurements of buildings, and taking photos of properties that are not in the valuation system.

The workers will not be entering homes, and they will be wearing masks and practicing social distancing. They will also go through a health check as required under CDC guidelines before heading out to homes.

The data collection work will mostly be taking place in Wards 4 and 5, including the areas around St. James Avenue, Front Street, Broadway Street, East Main Street, Fairview, Avenue, and Grove Street. They will, however, also be working on four streets off Sheridan Street, near the rear of Walmart.