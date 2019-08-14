Chicopee bar surrenders alcohol and entertainment licenses after complaints

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A bar in Chicopee has voluntarily surrendered its alcohol and entertainment licenses after neighborhood complaints.

Mayor Richard Kos said after complaints about noise and customer behavior at the View Street Tavern, located near a residential neighborhood, the bar agreed to cease operations before a hearing next month.

Kos said in a news release that the bar was scheduled for a violation hearing, but the hearing has been postponed until September, during which additional violations will now be discussed.

Eric Willis of Chicopee told 22News, “You’d hear, it would just be loud and obnoxious. There would be people parked on our street. Occasionally in the morning you would see beer bottles and loud nonsense. There’s trust issues between View Street Tavern and Berger Street. It’s been like that for months now.”

A lawyer for the View Street Tavern said they did not have any comment on the situation.