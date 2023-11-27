CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Beauty Batlles Lounge is hosting its 4th annual Toy and Coat Drive now until December 22nd.

According to a news release from Chikmedia, the toy and coat drive is being held to benefit the children in the Department of Children & Families (DCF), adults and children in the Alianza Domestic Violence Shelter, and they are collecting used coats for Tapestry Health, which will be donated to the homeless population in the local community.

Beauty Batlles Lounge will also be collecting donations and sponsorships for their Adopt a Teen effort where they will maintain a list of teens, their age, and their wish list for Christmas.

Donations to the coat and toy drive and the Adopt a Teen effort will be collected until December 22nd at the Beauty Batlles Lounge on Cabot Street in Chicopee. If anyone donates canned goods will receive 10 percent off during November to benefit Lorraine’s Kitchen.

“We ask the public to please join us in providing a little extra support to our community this holiday season,” said Ashley Batlle, Founder of Beauty Batlles Lounge. “These drives are an important part of our mission to support our neighbors in need.”

Beauty Batlles Lounge is an advanced beauty spa that is committed to helping you look and feel your absolute best.