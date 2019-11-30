Chicopee boutique hosts small business food drive

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – ‘Lotus and Compass Boutique’ hosted a food and cash drive at their store in Chicopee Saturday to benefit Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen.

The store offered free gift wrapping services in exchange for non-perishable food and cash donations to the pantry.

The event began at 10 a.m. with special gifts given to the first 50 shoppers. Those went fast and the store was busy all day.

Melanie Houle, owner of Lotus and Compass Inc. said business wouldn’t be the same without the community.

“We are just grateful we have the opportunity to do this,” said Houle. “We wouldn’t be here without the support of the community so having a chance to celebrate small bis and what makes it special and also partnering with Lorraine is a treat to give back to the local community.”

The drive isn’t limited to Small Business Saturday. Lotus and Compass says donations will be accepted throughout the month of December.