Chicopee Boys and Girls Club serves Thanksgiving meals to those in need

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Almost 400 Thanksgiving meals were served to local families on Monday.

The Boys and Girls Club of Chicopee held their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway. Hundreds of cars lined up to receive their meals outside of the Boys and Girls Club on Meadow Street.

The Club has hosted a turkey dinner for over 23 years, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the event was a grab and go instead.

Jason Reed, executive director of Boys and Girls Club Chicopee told 22News, “It’s absolutely incredible to be able to serve these folks. We have people who have been coming for years and sometimes this is their only Thanksgiving dinner so for our team of staff and volunteers and sponsors to put this together it’s just amazing.”

Now, people picking up their dinners were asked to wear a mask and to remain in their vehicles while volunteers placed packaged meals in the backseat or the truck.