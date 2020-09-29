Chicopee Boys & Girls Club honors “Youth of the Year” recipient

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee youth was honored Monday night at the Chicopee Boys and Girls Club.

Caleb Fontaine was named the “Youth of the Year” for his strength, courage and leadership. He has been a member of the Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee Teen Center since 2018.

Fontaine volunteers during the summer program and helps to guide and teach the kids about being a counselor. He is a coach for the clubs 5th and 6th grade basketball team.

To Fontaine, the Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee is a safe place to develop friendships and build core values. He told 22News, “Everything here is about teamwork and being your best self, so really to dream big, be open, friendly, and sky’s the limit.”

Executive Director Jason Reed told 22News, “Caleb really has a great attitude and an outstanding future ahead of him, so he was an easy selection for our committee.”

The Youth of the Year is selected from a pool of members who have participated in a year-round recognition program and serve as a role model for other young people in the club.