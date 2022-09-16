CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee will be holding its annual Arbor Day celebration Friday morning.

The celebration will include the planting of a white oak tree near the pavilion at Rivers Park. The tree will add to just over 2,100 trees planted throughout the City since 2015. Chicopee will also be celebrating its 29th consecutive year as a Tree City USA which is given annually by the National Arbor Day Foundation to communities that work to promote tree care and planting.

“I am elated that the City of Chicopee has been recognized as a Tree City once again and will commemorate this accomplishment by planting a White Oak tree,” said Mayor Vieau. “The trees planted today eventually mature and provide the shade for generations to come. The Sycamore trees in front of City Hall symbolizes just that.”

“The Department of Planning & Development continues to be an ally and strong partner with the City’s Forestry and other supporting Departments in advancing Urban Forestry goals and objectives,” said Director of Planning and Development Lee Pouliot. “The City’s Urban Forest is a significant infrastructural resource that is too often underappreciated for the benefits it provides regarding the urban heat island effect, stormwater management, air quality, and urban aesthetics. The work we do today to improve the Urban Forest will provide priceless benefits to future generations as the impacts of climate change are realized throughout the region.”

“While Arbor Day is traditionally celebrated the last Friday in April, any day that we can come together and celebrate all the benefits that trees provide us and newly planted trees, like those in River’s Park, will benefit future generations is a great day,” said Christopher Scott, City Arborist and Tree Warden.