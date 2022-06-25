CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee celebrated its very first Patriotic Parade Saturday afternoon.

The parade was envisioned by Chicopee’s veteran services director Stephanie Shaw and began at American Legion Post 452 on Exchange street and continued through Center and Front streets to Szot Park.

Szot Park is the site of Saturday night’s fireworks, and they start at 9 p.m.

Chicopee Mayor John Vieau had participated in the parade and he said he hopes the Patriotic Parade continues as an annual event.