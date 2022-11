CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Chicopee took a moment this evening to observe National Puerto Rican and Native American Heritage Month, which takes place in November.

Chicopee city officials celebrated with a flag raising at city hall where all members of the community wad invited. They encourage Chicopee residents throughout November to celebrate and honor the accomplishments, culture, and history of Puerto Ricans and Native Americans.