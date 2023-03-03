CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce is celebrating the 2023 recipients of the Shining Stars Awards at its annual gala event on Friday.

This event recognizes McKinstry Market Garden, Inc. as Business of the Year, Holyoke Community College as Nonprofit of the Year, Judith Corridan Danek as Citizen of the Year, and Mim Zayas as Volunteer of the Year, according to a news release from the Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce.

At the event, medallions will be presented to the 2022 recipients N. Riley Construction, Cidalia Inacio, Janis Santos, and the USO. This year’s event is sponsored by Westfield Bank and Health New England.

(Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce)

This year’s Shining Stars Awards Gala also received help from A. Crane Construction, Baystate Health, Country Bank, Florence Bank, N. Riley Construction, PeoplesBank, The Polish National Credit Union, Sunshine Village, Teddy Bear Pools, Valley Opportunity Council, Chicopee Industrial Contractors, Holyoke Medical Center, The Home Builders and Remodelers Association of Western Massachusetts, Liberty Bank, Masis Staffing Solutions, Roca, Siddall & Siddall Attorneys at Law, Caring Medical Staffing, Mercedes-Benz of Springfield, and Noonan Energy.

The Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce helps improve the overall business climate by uniting, guiding, and speaking for engaged businesses and industries, toward the advancement of economic and civil well-being for all citizens of Chicopee.

The gala will be on Friday at the Castle of Knights.