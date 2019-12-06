Chicopee Chamber hosts pop-up shop and mingling event

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In Chicopee, residents, and businesses came together on Thursday night to support a well-known local ministry.

The Chicopee Chamber hosted a pop-up shopping and mingling event at the Munich Haus to support the work of Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry.

The event featured vendors and fellowship. All the money raised Thursday night will go to Lorraine’s to help them continue serving the community.

Ruben Reyes, executive director at Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry told 22News, “A lot of folks are here to support Lorraine’s soup kitchen and pantry and its just great to see how many agencies in the area are participating donors to the soup kitchen.”

Lorraine’s Kitchen is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., while the soup kitchen is open Monday to Friday from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.