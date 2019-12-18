Chicopee Chamber Of Commerce honors Mayor Kos

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Chamber of Commerce held a breakfast Wednesday to honor Mayor Richard Kos.

He was honored for his time as mayor Wednesday by his wife and other members of the chamber. Mayor Kos chose not to run for re-election last February.

Kos has been mayor of Chicopee for a dozen years over two stints. He told 22News what he’ll miss most about his time in office.

“It’s been fun interacting with all the groups and all the entities that make a community and make it a great place to live and work,” said Kos.

After Kos ends his term in January, he will resume his law practice as a partner with Egan, Flanagan & Cohen.