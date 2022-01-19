Chicopee Chamber to present over $4k to Boys and Girls Club of Chicopee on Friday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – At 12 p.m. on Friday, The Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce will present a check of $4,357 to the Boys and Girls Club of Chicopee.

According to the news release sent to 22News, The non-profit was selected to be the beneficiary of proceeds of the “Chicopee Thriller 5K” that took place in October of 2021. Presented by N. Riley Construction and sponsored by Valley Opportunity Council, Holyoke Medical Center, The Polish National Credit Union among other local businesses, the 5K had over 100 registrants in its inaugural year

“The Chamber is committed to supporting education and play in our community for adults and children. We are proud to promote events that encourage healthy outdoor activity and get folks out into the community to support our businesses, parks, and downtown centers. The Chicopee Chamber and the Boys and Girls Club of Chicopee are organizations aligned by their mission to serve this incredible City,” said Chicopee Chamber director, Julie Copoulos.

“We are honored to be the recipient of a portion of the proceeds of the Chicopee Thriller 5K. The day was filled with community partners that went above and beyond to ensure everyone had a great time and raised funds for the programs and services at the Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee,” said Lynn Morrissette, Marketing and Development Director for the Boys and Girls Club of Chicopee.

The event will take place at the Boys and Girls Club of Chicopee. Attendees are asked to remain masked for the event.