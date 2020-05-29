Chicopee childcare center organizes ‘wave parade’ for families

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local children impacted by the closure of early education programs had the opportunity to reconnect with their teachers.

The Valley Opportunity Council’s early education and care center organized a “wave parade” in Chicopee on Thursday.

Children and their families greeted VOC staff at a safe distance from decorated cars. Organizers said they’ve been using media-based outreach to stay connected but actually seeing the children was just as important.

Renee Hedges of Mt. Carmel Early Childhood Center told 22News, “Early education and care had a very big loss lately, not being able to see the families and the children that we service, so this was just a way for us to try to connect with them on another level.”

Valley Opportunity Council also has a participants’ needs list, which has been assisting families through the pandemic with services like food and diaper banks.