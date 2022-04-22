CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Grace Slavic Pentecostal Church in Chicopee is hosting a bake sale fundraiser Saturday to support Ukraine relief efforts.

Cakes, pastries, coffee and tea will be available for purchase starting at 9:00 a.m. The bake sale is being held at 5 Meadow Street in Chicopee.

The church is also accepting donations of the following items:

Medical Supplies

Good clothes & shoes

Blankets

Non-perishable food

Hygiene & baby products

If you can’t make it but still want to help, you can also donate money at their GoFundMe page.