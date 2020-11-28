Chicopee church hosts holiday bazaar on the go

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some adjustments were necessary to hold a successful holiday church bazaar during this era of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers at the Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Chicopee got it right, selling all of products prepared by parishioners. It was your classic church bazaar on the go.

Customers could either pick up what they ordered on the steps at the entrance of the church, located on Grattan Street, or they could have parishioners deliver the items right to your car.

Parishioner Becky Mitchell told 22News the holiday bazaar was all in all a very successful event. “I think it went really good, that we can get together safely. And I think it’s great we can do something that people can still come and enjoy the event. And people really enjoy coming to the curbside.”

Saturday’s excellent weather was given credit for much of the event’s success. Organizers doubt their annual holiday sale would have functioned as well on the go, had the weather been less favorable.