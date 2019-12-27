Chicopee City Council approves $45K for Fuller Road improvement plan

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee City Council has approved $45,000 to be transferred to the Highway Special Account to improve Fuller Road.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the funds are needed to finalize any land takings and easements required to meet the timeline for bidding through the Mass TIP.

The decision stems from a recent approval of $65,000 to be transferred per Mayor Richard J. Kos’ request from the Stabilization Fund to the DPW Highway Special Account for the Fuller Road Design and Engineering.

“This $8.2 Million project will entail full reconstruction of Fuller Road from Memorial Drive to the 291 entrance ramp, and will result in a vastly improved roadway in our City. The work is scheduled to commence in 2020.” Chicopee Mayor Richard J. Kos

Design Revisions & Additional Services Performed to Date – $26,000