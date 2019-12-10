Chicopee City Council approves funds for Front Street demolition

Breaking News
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee City Council has approved the available funds’ request for $256,800 for the demolition of 288-290 Front Street.

According to a news release sent to 22News, this is the final building acquired for increased parking alongside existing public parking lots.

“I am thankful to our City Council for unanimously approving this request. The removal of this house is the final piece of the puzzle to create parking contiguous with City Hall next year.”

Mayor Richard J. Kos

With the recommendation of Mayor Kos, the Council approved the following:

  • Abatement & Demolition (Consultant’s estimate) = $214,000
  • 20% Project Contingency = $42,800

The increased parking lots will be available for municipal and business purposes in the area.

