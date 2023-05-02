CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee City Council meeting to vote on whether to have a Tesla dealership on Burnett Road and a proposed apartment complex on East Street took place Tuesday night.

It comes after the city council’s zoning committee recommended developers get a special permit. The proposal has been protested by residents, who are worried about the increased traffic it could cause. The zoning committee voted 5-0 last week, and now the full council decided to have these two projects happen.

The final result was an 11-1 vote in favor of applying for a zone change, for the Mill Conversion and Commercial Center Overlay District on East Street. There was also a 12-0 vote to approve the zoning permit to develop the Burnet Road Tesla dealership, with restrictions of 310 parking spaces, 37-thousand square feet maximum, 20 service bays maximum, and charging stations off-network to reduce traffic.