Chicopee City Council votes to ban fueling of illegal dirt bikes at gas stations

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been an issue plaguing city streets for quite some time, illegal dirt biking. On Monday night, Chicopee’s City Council voted to ban the fueling of illegal dirt bikes at Chicopee gas stations.

The council voted 12 to 1 passing the new ordinance during their last meeting of the year. This is the latest efforts to stop the use of illegal dirt bikes and ATV’s on city streets.

Springfield has also passed similar ordinances and the city of Holyoke could soon follow. In August, the Mayors and police departments of the three cities came together to act as a task force to stop illegal dirt bikes.

“It doesn’t preclude anybody who has a legally registered trailer, or dirt bikes from fueling up when they use it appropriately. It’s really intended to curb the influx of rogue bike riders that have plagued local municipalities over the summer and into the fall,” said City Councilor Shane Brooks.

Councilor Brooks said that there are safeguards in place to ensure the safety of gas station employees. He adds that there will be fines put into place for violations of the ordinance. It goes into effect starting January 1st.