Chicopee city councilor files resolution to declare racism as public health crisis

Hampden County

by: Regan Schiappa

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee city councilor has filed a resolution to declare racism a public health crisis.

The new measure calls for serving all Chicopee residents equally by enacting law enforcement reform, increasing access to opportunity, and listening to unheard voices in the community.

Councilor Joel McAuliffe said systemic racism creates consistent negative health outcomes.

He hopes the resolution will bring about common-sense reforms that promote trust, safety, and justice for both police officers and communities of color.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today