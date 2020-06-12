Chicopee city councilor files resolution to declare racism as public health crisis

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee city councilor has filed a resolution to declare racism a public health crisis.

The new measure calls for serving all Chicopee residents equally by enacting law enforcement reform, increasing access to opportunity, and listening to unheard voices in the community.

Councilor Joel McAuliffe said systemic racism creates consistent negative health outcomes.

He hopes the resolution will bring about common-sense reforms that promote trust, safety, and justice for both police officers and communities of color.