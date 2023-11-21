CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee City Councilor-at-Large James Tillotson has passed away, the police department announced.
According to the Chicopee Police, Councilor Tillotson was always a strong supporter of the department and was a pleasure to work with. He attended a city council meeting via Zoom on September 12th which approved several roadway improvements.
