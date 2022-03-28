CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee City Councilor Joel McAuliffe announced Monday he is running for State Representative for the Eighth Hampden District.

“I have dedicated my life to making Chicopee a better place for all of our families. As a City Councilor, I’ve led the fight to put an end to big cable’s monopoly in our city, saving our residents money – and I’ve advocated for the everyday working people who make our city great,” said McAuliffe in a news release.

McAuliffe began his political career in the Chicopee Mayor’s office. He joined State Senator Eric Lesser’s office in 2017 as Deputy Chief of Staff. As a City Councilor, McAuliffe has led efforts to pass Chicopee’s wage theft ordinance and to build Chicopee’s Crossroad Fiber internet service.

“I’ll continue to work closely with the Mayor, City Council, and School Committee in the best interests of Chicopee families. This is what I have done on the City Council — and as the lead liaison for municipal governments in Sen. Lesser’s office — and this is what I will continue to do as State Representative,” said McAuliffe.

In February, Chicopee State Representative Joseph Wagner said he would not be seeking reelection after over three decades in the position. Wagner was first elected in 1991.

McAuliffe is the third candidate to announce his campaign. U.S. Air Force veteran Shirley Arriaga and City Councilor Shane Brooks have also announced they will be running for Wagner’s seat in the House.