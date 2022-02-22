CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Current Chicopee City Councilor Shane Brooks announced his candidacy for State Representative Tuesday. A Chicopee native, Councilor Brooks has over 20 years of municipal experience as well as over 15 years working for non-profits supporting individuals with disabilities.

“After reflection with my family, most importantly my parents, my kids and those that I love and care about we decided it was the right time for me,” Brooks said.

Councilor Brooks is an alumni from AIC where he earned his master’s in finance. He is currently employed as the Vice President of the Gándara Center in West Springfield.