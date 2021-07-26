Chicopee city councilors hold hearing for a new Cumberland farms

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are one step closer to learning the fate of a proposed new gas station in Chicopee and it’s a proposal that’s being met with a lot of opposition.

The City Council’s licensing sub-committee voted down Cumberland Farms’ proposal but it’s not a done deal yet. Cumberland Farms wants to build a gas station along Grattan Street between Providence Street and McKinstry Avenue. The Chicopee City Council held a public hearing and a number of residents came out to voice their concerns. Residents are worried about more traffic, speeding, and they’re concerned about a business like this possibly being opened 24/7.

“You are going to see that street isn’t big enough to have a parking lot in it,” said Matthew Gaudet of Chicopee during the hearing. “Even Grattan street itself is too thin for the amount of traffic.”

“As far as the entrance on providence street it can’t happen,” said Constance LeBlanc of Chicopee. “It can not happen. We don’t have enough room on this street.”

A representative of Cumberland Farms at the meeting said that a traffic study has not been done yet. 22News did reach out to Cumberland Farms Corporate but they have yet to respond. The proposal will go before the full city council next Tuesday, August 3, for a final vote.