Chicopee city councilors, police team up to find ways to make Walmart on Memorial Drive safer

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Walmart in Chicopee has been the location of thousands of 911 calls over the last few years.

The Chicopee City Council said many residents just don’t feel safe shopping anymore at the Walmart on Memorial Drive. According to Chicopee Police, they’ve been called to this Walmart more than 2,160 times in the last two years.

Most of the calls were for shoplifting and fights.

The City Council has been working with the police department as well as Walmart personnel to come up with a plan to make shopping there safer.

“It’s just embarrassing when you hear all these negative stories about the Chicopee Walmart,” said Derek Dobosz, a city councilor. “A lot of residents just don’t feel safe here and that just speaks volumes, I think. We want to change that hold business accountable, and make sure residents feel safe shopping here.”

Dobosz told 22News having a police officer at the Walmart during store hours would significantly reduce crime and increase public safety. He added that the council will discuss all possible solutions at their next meeting next month.