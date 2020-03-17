Chicopee City Hall temporarily closed to public as precautionary measure

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee City Hall is closed to the public until further notice due to coronavirus precautionary measures.

Mayor John Vieau announced the closure Tuesday.

“I can ensure you that we will continue to provide all essential services to the residents of the City. We are also committed to the safety of our employees as well as our residents,” Vieau said. To do so, we will be curtailing all non-essential services and activities.”

The mayor is encouraging those who need to make a payment to use the online option at chicopeema.gov, mail it in, or use City Hall drop box.