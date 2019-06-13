Chicopee City Hall to undergo significant repairs

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – An extensive repair and restoration project is underway at City Hall in Chicopee.

According to City of Chicopee Spokesperson, Bobbi Mabb, the repairs are being done to prevent the stonework from deteriorating further and potentially collapsing. Doing the repairs now, Mabb said, will also help prevent the cost of the project increasing if the building were to deteriorate further.

The repairs will take place over the course of eight weeks and include significant electrical, plumbing, and masonry repairs to a large portion of the building. Repairs to the elevator and roof of the building will also be made.

Mabb said the repair and construction project was estimated to cost around $16 million, but the bidding project currently has the cost set at $11.7 million. Mabb said the $500,000 cost of repairs for the elevator were partially covered by a grant for $250,000.