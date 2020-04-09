Closings and Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Chicopee city officials encourage residents to shop at stores with proper social distancing rules

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Chicopee is urging residents to only shop at stores that are following strict social distancing protocols.

Chicopee Mayor John Vieau, public health officials, and other city officials provided an update on COVID-19 in the city. As of Wednesday there are 98 positive cases in the city and one death.

The city has also formed a COVID-19 task force that ensures stores are following social distancing guidelines. Mayor Vieau is also reminding resident to spend as little time in stores as possible.

Vieau said, “Save the browsing for home. Use the websites and the stores fliers, don’t browse in the stores this will reduce the risk of infection.”

Residents are also asked to properly dispose of personal protective equipment to ensure the safety of everyone around you.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today