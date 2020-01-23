Chicopee city officials reminding residents to be aware of census scams

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Chicopee has begun passing out fliers to help residents avoid census scams.

The city has a census of their own before the national 2020 census. City officials want you to remember, a US census will never ask for your Social Security number, banking information or money donations.

As you prepare for the census, also realize that census data is confidential. It can not be released to any other local, state or federal agencies.

It also can not be shared with your landlord.

Census data serves your community in determining political representation, grant funding and even where to put public transportation.