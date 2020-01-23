1  of  2
Breaking News
Police: 6 people shot, 1 dead in downtown Seattle New England Patriots CB Joejuan Williams arrested on drug charges in Tennessee
Watch Live
Senate Impeachment Trial Of President Trump

Chicopee city officials reminding residents to be aware of census scams

Hampden County

by: Duncan MacLean

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Chicopee has begun passing out fliers to help residents avoid census scams.

The city has a census of their own before the national 2020 census. City officials want you to remember, a US census will never ask for your Social Security number, banking information or money donations.

As you prepare for the census, also realize that census data is confidential. It can not be released to any other local, state or federal agencies.

It also can not be shared with your landlord.

Census data serves your community in determining political representation, grant funding and even where to put public transportation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 11:00 p.m.

Trending Stories