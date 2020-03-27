Watch Live
Chicopee Code Enforcement Officers to ensure safety of public during coronavirus outbreak

(Photo: Chicopee Police Department)

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department has assigned two Code Enforcement Officers to ensure local businesses are following guidelines to keep residents safe during this public health crisis.

According to Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk, Officers Mark Hammon and Al Blankenship have been assigned as Code Enforcement Officers temporarily.

The officers are working with the Board of Health and local businesses to ensure the safety of shoppers and workers by checking local businesses to make sure all guidelines and precautions are being followed.

