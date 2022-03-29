CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The community coming together at the RiverMills Senior Center to honor residents who served in the Vietnam war.

Chicopee Mayor John Vieau and State Representative Joseph Wagner were among the speakers in the special ceremony. Veterans took a moment to remember prisoners of war and servicemen missing in action.

“We are compelled to never forget that while we enjoy our daily pleasures, there are others who have endured, and may still endure the agony, pain, depravation, and imprisonment,” said James Healey, a VFW Post 625 member.

Chicopee High School’s Air Force Junior ROTC was also in attendance for the posting of the colors.