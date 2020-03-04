Chicopee Comp and High girls wrestling team wins state championship

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Comp and High Girls Wrestling team took home the state championship this past weekend!

The co-op team made up of seven girls from both Chicopee Comprehensive High School and Chicopee High School finished with 58 points to secure the state championship. The tournament was held at Methuen High School on Saturday.

Returning champion Janiah Baez, of Chicopee High, took home first place again this year in her weight class. Chicopee Comp’s Shannon Mitchell placed first in her class as well, coming off a second place victory just last year. Taylor Choquette also placed in this year’s state championships, taking third in her class.

Chicopee Comp and High’s Girls’ wresting team takes home first. MIAA

Destiny Cruz, Rachel Mora-Berly, Emma Provost and Denali Figeroa also scored points for the team over the weekend.

The girls wrestling teams from Ludlow, Holyoke, and Springfield Central also competed in the Girl’s state tournament over the weekend–all finishing in the top 10.

Congratulations!

