Chicopee Comp. High School closed Friday, remote learning in effect after COVID-19 case

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at Chicopee Comprehensive High School will move to remote learning effective Friday after another member of the school tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday.

Chicopee Mayor John Vieu confirmed the COVID-19 case with 22News and said the school will be closed Friday, November 6.

Mayor Vieu did not say whether the person who tested positive was a student or staff or how long they plan on keeping the school closed.

This story is still developing. 22News will bring you the latest when we learn more.