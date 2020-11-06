Chicopee Comp. High School closed Friday, remote learning in effect after COVID-19 case

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
chicopee comp_1542728629870.JPG.jpg

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at Chicopee Comprehensive High School will move to remote learning effective Friday after another member of the school tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday. 

Chicopee Mayor John Vieu confirmed the COVID-19 case with 22News and said the school will be closed Friday, November 6.  

Mayor Vieu did not say whether the person who tested positive was a student or staff or how long they plan on keeping the school closed. 

This story is still developing. 22News will bring you the latest when we learn more.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today

Contests and Sweepstakes