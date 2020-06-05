Chicopee Comp. High School to hold car parade for Class of 2020 Friday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Comprehensive High School will hold a car parade on Friday to honor the Class of 2020.

Public Schools officials told 22News students and parents will be lining up their cars at the high school and making their way through a mapped out parade route.

Community members are invited to park on the side of the parade route to cheer on and support the Class of 2020 while following social distancing and city guidelines.

Details about the parade and the mapped out route below:

What: Car Parade to honor the CCHS Class of 2020

Who: CCHS Class of 2020 and their families

Where: Chicopee Comprehensive High School/mapped out parade route

When: Friday, June 5, 2020 starting at 4pm.

Parade Route: