Chicopee Comp. seniors hold donation drive for Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at Chicopee’s comprehensive high School helped those in need Saturday afternoon.

Students continued their tradition of collecting food and personal items to help families served by Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen & Food Pantry. Donors were generous in their giving to this annual Thanksgiving tradition that’s come to be known as the “Gobble and Goods” donation drive.

This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the donation drive was conducted at a distance.

“Our senior class runs its annual donation drive for Lorraine’s Kitchen and we decided to hold it at a social distance and dropoff,” Elizabeth Bouyea told 22News.

The food drive has taken on a greater urgency during the pandemic because of the growing number of families in need of food from Lorraine’s Kitchen.