Chicopee Comp., Westfield H.S. baseball game suspended due to racial comments

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A baseball game between two local high school teams was suspended Friday evening due to racial comments from some spectators, school officials confirmed.

Chicopee Comprehensive High School Superintendent Lynn Clark said the baseball game between Westfield High School was suspended in the 5th inning due to the comments.

A statement posted on the team’s Instagram account said, “the incident was unacceptable and we fully stand behind our teammate, and the actions taken. These moments and lessons in life are bigger [than] the game of baseball.”

Clark did not specify what the racial comments were.

The game against Westfield High School will resume Saturday with no spectators allowed.