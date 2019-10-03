Chicopee company admits to illegal dumping in Forest Park neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno promises to “throw the book” at a Chicopee company for illegal dumping in a Forest Park neighborhood.

A police investigation tracked the contents of a Springfield apartment to a company in Chicopee.

The company reportedly admitted dumping debris onto Porter Lake Drive abutting Forest Park one week ago.

Mayor Sarno responded, “How dare they? How dare they anywhere in the city of Springfield, anywhere in the Commonwealth, or America? But to have the gall and disrespect.”

The mayor ordered the mess cleaned up after receiving a call from Porter Lake Drive neighbors. Sarno then directed police to investigate the source of the illegal dumping.

PHOTOS: Illegal dumping on Porter Lake Drive

(Office of Mayor Domenic J. Sarno)

