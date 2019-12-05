Chicopee company holds event to bring women business owners together

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Women business owners got a chance to come together and promote their businesses Wednesday night.

Lotus and Compass in Chicopee held a multi-vendor event where customers could shop at local small businesses, that are entirely women-owned.

Customers were able to shop products like clothing, jewelry, and essential oils from local small businesses.

This was the first time an event like this was held at Lotus and Compass and it comes just in time for the holidays.

Melanie Houle, owner of Lotus and Compass told 22News, “All these women here are amazing they are all small businesses that are offering some awesome goods for the holidays and why give your money to the big box stores when you can come here and shop small.”

The event doubled as a fundraiser for Girls on the Run. Twenty percent of all profits will be donated to the non-profit.