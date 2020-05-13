Chicopee Comprehensive H.S. seniors hold car parade for cap and gowns

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Graduating seniors at Chicopee Comprehensive High School got some well earned recognition Tuesday.

The school held a car parade for students to receive their cap and gown and senior gifts. Students lined up in decorated cars at the AMVETS on Montgomery Street and paraded in front of the school Tuesday afternoon.

The school’s staff was on hand holding signs and cheering on students as they passed by. 22News spoke with principal Derek Morrison about the celebratory ceremony and what it means for students.

“I’m so excited about the turnout , we got so many cars here this is great, this is great. I think we all needed this and we really appreciate it because these seniors have lost so much when it comes to proms and activities, even having a traditional graduation,” said Morrison.

The last day of school was on March 14, and since them students have participated in an online program.

Morrison said that while the current situation may look grim, he believes all of the students will have very bright futures ahead.