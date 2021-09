CHICOPEE, MASS. (WWLP) – Chicopee Comprehensive High School students honored the victims of September 11th Friday morning with a flag raising ceremony.

The group gathered to say the pledge of allegiance and saluted the flag as students sang the national anthem.

There was a moment of silence followed by the flag raising at 8:46 a.m. Friday morning, the exact time the first plane hit the Twin Towers 20 years ago.