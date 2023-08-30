CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The traffic pattern for student drop-off at Chicopee Comprehensive High School has been changed as students return to school.

A new temporary pattern for the start of the school will be in effect through October 1st. Drivers will continue to drop off Chicopee Comp students through the main entrance, however, vehicles will be temporarily diverted through the front parking lot instead of around.

(Chicopee Police Department)

To alleviate congestion, school buses will access the school using the back gate. No parking signs are being added to both sides of Rolf Ave adjacent to the school’s back gate.

Students in grades 1-12 at Chicopee Public Schools return on Thursday, and Pre-K and Kindergarten students start on September 7th.

What’s for lunch?

This year’s state budget included $172 million specifically to fund universal meals for public school students, K through 12, a culmination of a years-long campaign to cut down on food insecurity among children.