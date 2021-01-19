Chicopee considering pay raises for certain employees

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Chicopee is considering significant pay raises for a number of elected officials including the mayor, treasurer, city clerk, and assessors.

The proposal also calls for increases for City Councilors and law department employees. It was introduced by Mayor John Vieu after a study was conducted by the Human Resources Department to examine the salaries of elected officials from 8 surrounding municipalities, comparing them with Chicopee.

The study found Chicopee officials were underpaid, despite being the second-largest city in western Massachusetts.

The study recommended in part that the mayor’s salary be increased $37,000 to $122,000 annually and was discussed tonight at the city council meeting.

“This will go to the ordinance subcommittee, this will go to finance subcommittee all for public hearing, we want to be as transparent as possible we will set them up in larger venues so that as many of the public like can give feedback on their feelings,” Shane Brooks, Council President said.

This proposal has been extremely controversial among Chicopee residents because the raises will be compensated for through an annual expense incorporated in taxes.

Some say now is not the right time because of the pandemic, while others believe they should be compensated for their work throughout the pandemic.

As of right now, nothing has been voted on.