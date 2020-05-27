Chicopee Covid-19 survivor greeted with car parade after hospital release

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A former Polynesian dancer at Hu Ke Lau had a very big reason to celebrate Tuesday.

Matini Kaio, is a self-proclaimed “very lucky man” after beating Covid-19 and returning home from the hospital. Greeting him at his home were many smiling faces. A steady stream of cars paraded from the former restaurant location to his home.

Cars honked and people waved signs of gratitude and relief at his recovery. 22News spoke with Kaio about what this day means to him.

Kaio told 22News, “Today is one of the happiest days of my life. I got a second chance to live in life, see the trees, and enjoy my family. It was a rough ride but I made it through.”

Kaio said that he thanks the staff at Holyoke Medical Center for saving his life and all those on the front lines battling the virus every day.