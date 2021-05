CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee announced that on June 1 the Chicopee Municipal COVID-19 Test Site at the RiverMills Senior Center will reduce operating days by only opening on Tuesdays.

Operating hours will remain from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the reduced days are due to a steady decline in numbers at the site that went from a week to two days, to one day. The test site is open to all Chicopee residents, Chicopee municipal employees, and regional first responders.